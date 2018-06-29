Midcoast town dumps ambulance service director

Lincoln County News | BDN Lincoln County News | BDN

By J.W. Oliver , Lincoln County News • June 29, 2018 10:00 am

As of Thursday, Wiscasset Ambulance Service Director Toby Martin is no longer employed by the town, and the town does not plan to hire another director.

Wiscasset Town Manager Marian Anderson confirmed the news, saying the town, at the end of the July-June fiscal year, exercised an option in Martin’s contract to end his employment.

“He didn’t do anything wrong,” Anderson said. “There’s no great scandal.”

“Toby put a lot of time and energy into the town of Wiscasset,” Anderson said, and the town appreciates his work.

As for the future, “We’re not going to be hiring a new director,” Anderson said. “That’s not the plan right now.”

The town might have another employee of the ambulance service take on administrative duties, but not as director. Anderson compared the arrangement to the management of the Boothbay Region Ambulance Service.

Meanwhile, the Wiscasset Board of Selectmen has yet to take action on a proposal from Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service Inc. to provide emergency medical services to the town. The selectmen “are going to decide whether they want to go any further with that discussion” on July 10, Anderson said.

Martin could not be reached for comment. Anderson said she did not have personal contact information for Martin, and he is not listed in the local phone book.

Martin started work as director in spring 2016. His contract with the town was for “an indefinite period.”

The contract provided that Martin would receive a lump-sum payment equal to three months of his current salary, plus three months of health care benefits, if the town terminated the contract for “any reason other than for cause.” In exchange, Martin would have to “execute a general release and waiver of claims,” according to the contract.

