Fort Kent Fire Department responds to New Brunswick mill fire

By Christopher Bouchard • June 29, 2018 8:37 pm

FORT KENT, Maine — Fort Kent Fire Department, along with several others across the border, responded to a cedar mill fire in Baker-Brook, New Brunswick Friday afternoon.

According to Fort Kent Fire Chief Ed Endee, only a large pile of cedar outside the mill was affected by the flames, and “no buildings were involved.”

He said that, because of fire’s size, numerous departments throughout New Brunswick, along with Fort Kent, responded to the incident.

