Man serving life sentence for rape, murder dies in Maine prison

Ashton Moores listens during the opening of his trial in Penobscot County Superior Court in Bangor on Nov. 17, 2008.
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff

A man serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of a Bangor woman in 2007 died Thursday at the Maine State Prison, an official said.

Ashton L. Moores, 70, died around 9:57 p.m. at the Warren penitentiary, according to Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick. It was not immediately clear how Moores died.

[Murderer Ashton Moores sentenced to life in prison]

Moores served nearly 10 years of a life sentence for the killing of Christina Simonin in Bangor in 2007. He was sentenced in January of 2009.

Moores raped and tortured the 43-year-old woman, fracturing multiple bones during the sexual assault before tying up her body in her own bloodied clothes and a mattress pad and pushing her in a borrowed wheelbarrow through the streets of Bangor before dumping her body near a shed.

[Moores’ life spent mostly in prison]

He was serving a 20-year concurrent sentence for the rape at the time of his death.

