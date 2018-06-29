Man serving life sentence for rape, murder dies in Maine prison

A man serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of a Bangor woman in 2007 died Thursday at the Maine State Prison, an official said.
Ashton L. Moores, 70, died around 9:57 p.m. at the Warren penitentiary, according to Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick. It was not immediately clear how Moores died.
[Murderer Ashton Moores sentenced to life in prison]
Moores served nearly 10 years of a life sentence for the killing of Christina Simonin in Bangor in 2007. He was sentenced in January of 2009.
Moores raped and tortured the 43-year-old woman, fracturing multiple bones during the sexual assault before tying up her body in her own bloodied clothes and a mattress pad and pushing her in a borrowed wheelbarrow through the streets of Bangor before dumping her body near a shed.
[Moores’ life spent mostly in prison]
He was serving a 20-year concurrent sentence for the rape at the time of his death.
Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.
Comments