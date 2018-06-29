Dixmont standoff ends with man in custody

Caitlin Rogers | BDN Caitlin Rogers | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 29, 2018 10:33 am

Updated: June 29, 2018 10:56 am

A man who barricaded himself inside a home on North Dixmont Road for nearly 24 hours was taken into police custody after he fired shots at the police who formed a perimeter around the house, authorities said.

The man, who has not yet been identified and was arrested just before 10 a.m. Friday, suffered “injuries sustained as the standoff ended,” according to Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Earlier in the morning, the man fired “several shots” at state police, striking an armored vehicle and a robot, a piece of police equipment commonly used during armed standoffs, McCausland said.

Maine State Police troopers responded to the house where the man had holed up Thursday afternoon. Members of the state police tactical team, crisis negotiators and bomb team members also responded. The New Hampshire State Police tactical team was en route to the scene when the standoff ended, McCausland said.

Col. John Cote, chief of the Maine State Police, is scheduled to issue more information at a press conference at 11 a.m.

North Dixmont Road has been closed since the confrontation began. It was not immediately clear when the road was expected to reopen.

