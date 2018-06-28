U.S. Senate panel gives Maine judge unanimous recommendation for federal bench

Courtesy of the Office of Susan Collins Courtesy of the Office of Susan Collins

By Mal Leary, Maine Public • June 28, 2018 4:05 pm

A U.S. Senate committee has unanimously recommended Maine Superior Court Justice Lance Walker for confirmation to the federal bench.

Walker has served as a Maine Superior Court judge since 2015, and as a state District Court judge before that. At his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month he was asked to describe the limits on police who stop a suspect they believe may have violated the law.

“It’s something more than a hunch. It has to be reasonable, articulable suspicion,” he said, “so it has to be a suspicion that a law enforcement officer can articulate which he subjectively held as objectively reasonable under the circumstances.”

Walker lives in Falmouth and attended the University of Maine and the UMaine law school. He will be assigned to the Bangor federal district court after the full Senate confirms him.

