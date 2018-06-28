Looking for adventure? Why not visit Katahdin Woods and Waters?

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

By John Holyoke , BDN Staff • June 28, 2018 11:27 am

Updated: June 28, 2018 11:50 am

Two years ago, an 87,000-acre piece of Maine forestland was officially designated Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. And though many friends, acquaintances and BDN readers have told me they’ve visited the monument and enjoyed exploring, others haven’t yet toured this magnificent area.

If you haven’t visited yet, what are you waiting for? We have a beautiful weekend (and July 4 week) of weather approaching, and there’s all kinds of adventure waiting for you. Do yourself a favor and stop at the KWW Welcome Center, which you’ll find at 200 Penobscot Ave. in Millinocket, and grab a map or two. The interpretive map is especially helpful, and you can use it to craft a special trip around the monument’s Katahdin Loop Road.

Then you might want to help out local merchants by purchasing a picnic lunch — there are no shopping options in the monument itself — and make a day of it.

Of particular interest for those up for a cool, six-mile round-trip hike on woods roads: Orin Falls, which I had the chance to visit last year. And of course, you’ll want to stop at the overlook of Katahdin, which is labeled as the sixth stop on the interpretive map.

Stop, enjoy that great lunch you packed (picnic tables provided), and take in the view.

Another great option: Refer to your interpretive map — did I mention yet that you really have to get your hands on one of these? — and go to the fourth stop on the list. I know, I know: If you’re tackling my suggestions in order, you’ll realize that I didn’t put these adventures in a logical order. But still, go to Stop 4 on the list.

This, as I told you a year ago after my last trip to the monument, is a true 1-minute hike, as my colleague Aislinn Sarnacki would call it.

The trail is all of 70 yards long, and leads to Lynx Pond. It’s marshy, and seems like it was created for the sole purpose of hosting a moose or three. The moose weren’t there the day I visited, but trust me … it’s moosey. And the day I visited, there were plenty of wild blueberries on the sides of the trail. As I mentioned last year, Aislinn is a bit of a berry hog, so I didn’t get any. But I’m pretty sure she hasn’t visited since then. Unfortunately, it’s probably not blueberry season yet. But who knows? You might find a few.

Either way, do yourself a favor: Get out of the car. Stretch your legs. Take your camera. Then sit on the bench at Lynx Pond and wait for a moose to show up. Who knows? You may get lucky!

Or perhaps you need an engraved invitation in order to visit the monument.

If so, this is your lucky day. In a couple of months — on Aug. 25, to be exact — Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters will host a second anniversary celebration of the monument at Shin Pond Village in the town of Mount Chase.

Since the BDN is one of the event’s sponsors, consider this your engraved invitation.

Maine Beer Company is a co-presenter of the event, and a dinner by Casual Elegance Caterers in Patten is also on tap. A silent auction will be held, the Magic Eight Ball Quartet will perform, and guests will be able — cloud cover permitting — to view the night sky through telescopes.

Tickets are available for $25 at friendsofkww.org/anniversary.

Andrew Bossie, the executive director of Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, said in a news release that he’s looking forward to the celebration.

“Interest in our national monument continues to grow, and we’re eager to share the unique natural, recreational and cultural aspects of our new public lands with more people,” Bossie said. “As we celebrate two years since the designation of the monument, we’re growing the number of partnerships and offering more activities that lift up the monument and the communities of the Katahdin Region.”

According to the release, L.L. Bean is sponsoring activities that will expose more people to the monument, and organizers of the anniversary events have shared various trips in the monument for a variety of users. If you’re a hiker, a canoeist, a mountain biker or you want to stay in your car and just enjoy the sights, there are trips available for you.

John Holyoke can be reached at jholyoke@bangordailynews.com or 990-8214. Follow him on Twitter: @JohnHolyoke.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.