Maine man, 22, seriously injured in Sanford stabbing

By CBS 13 • June 28, 2018 6:43 am

A man suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed Wednesday night in Sanford.

Austin Murphy, 22, a resident of Emery Street, was found stabbed in the chest with a knife around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sanford police said.

Angela Lestage, the man’s aunt, told CBS 13 that he had surgery and suffered from a serious injury to his lung.

Murphy was brought from Emery Street to Goodall Hospital, where he was then taken by helicopter to Maine Medical Center.

Lestage said the incident happened just a few feet away from where Murphy lives, while he was walking home.

“My nephew collapsed when he walked here. He crawled up the stairs right in front of his 80-year-old grandmother,” Lestage said.

Sanford police say everyone involved has been identified, but no one has been charged.

