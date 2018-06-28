Portland
June 28, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | I-395 Extension | Big Gay Ice Cream | Rabid Fox
Portland

Maine woman accused of drunken driving in deadly crash wants evidence thrown out

CBS 13 | BDN
CBS 13 | BDN
Kristen Hodak appears in a Portland courtroom alongside her attorney. Hodak is is charged with OUI, manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a crash after police say she hit and killed a 24-year-old Hollis man in South Portland last July.
By CBS 13
Updated:

An Arundel woman accused in a deadly drunken driving crash will ask a judge to throw out evidence in her upcoming trial.

Kristen Hodak was expected in Cumberland County Court Thursday morning for a suppression hearing.

Police say Hodak was drunk when she hit and killed 24-year-old Joseph LePage of Hollis in July 2017.

The crash happened on Cummings Road in South Portland.

Hodak is charged with operating under the influence, manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Portland.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like