Maine woman accused of drunken driving in deadly crash wants evidence thrown out

By CBS 13 • June 28, 2018 11:12 am

Updated: June 28, 2018 11:56 am

An Arundel woman accused in a deadly drunken driving crash will ask a judge to throw out evidence in her upcoming trial.

Kristen Hodak was expected in Cumberland County Court Thursday morning for a suppression hearing.

Police say Hodak was drunk when she hit and killed 24-year-old Joseph LePage of Hollis in July 2017.

The crash happened on Cummings Road in South Portland.

Hodak is charged with operating under the influence, manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

