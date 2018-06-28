Developer plans $40M project along Saco River with hotel, condos and marina

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • June 28, 2018 10:37 am

Big changes could soon be coming to downtown Saco.

The Saco Corridor Commission is looking at the proposal for “The Waters,” a $40 million proposed project on the eastern side of Saco Island.

Part of the commission’s responsibility is to protect the scenic beauty and water along the Saco River.

A portion of the land has been empty for decades, and developers are hoping to change that.

[Developers plan condos, hotel and restaurant for Maine island property]

Bernie Saulnier says it could be the largest project the Saco River corridor has ever seen.

Wednesday night, his crew is proposing a six-acre mixed-use development on the property that would include a boutique hotel, condos, retail space, a marina with improved access to the waterfront and a riverfront trail open to the public.

Some people who work near by the potential project say they’re excited to see what’s in store.

“The river is definitely a draw. There really aren’t many access points right around here where most people are coming,” Rebecca Lemieux, of The Run of the Mill pub nearby, told CBS 13. “The train station is right over there, we have the riverwalk, so having more river access is going to make more people interested in the area.”

The developer says he has been speaking with the public about the plans for more than a year.

