Affordable housing project opens in Portland’s West End

By CBS 13 • June 28, 2018 10:58 am

Nonprofit Avesta Housing hosted a grand opening Wednesday of its newly developed affordable apartments on Carleton Street.

The development has 37 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments targeted at or below 40 to 60 percent of the area income.

“It’s wonderful that we’ve been able to respond to the affordable housing crisis that exists here,” Avesta CEO Dana Totman told CBS 13. “To have 37 homes is incredibly important.”

“Last year we had about 3,700 people apply to us for affordable housing and we were only able to help about 390,” Totman continued. “Fortunately, 37 of those are now right here in Portland, so it’s a wonderful new development and it’s a great day to celebrate.”

Totman says the new apartments “fit seamlessly into the historic West End while adding diversity to the neighborhood.”

