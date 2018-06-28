Man indicted for shooting at Hartland home in April

Courtesy of Penobscot County Sheriff's Department Courtesy of Penobscot County Sheriff's Department

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • June 28, 2018 12:51 pm

A Connecticut man accused of shooting a Garland resident in his home on April 19 was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury on one count each of robbery and elevated aggravated assault.

Neftali Colon, 34, of Hartford remained Thursday at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post $200,000 cash bail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 13 at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Colon’s defense attorney, Zachary Brandmeir of Bangor, said Thursday that his client is not guilty.

“We are confident that when the truth comes out it will be clear that Mr. Colon was not the aggressor in this incident,” Brandmeir said.

The incident occurred when Colon, who also has used the name Abimelec Castanon, went to a home at 510 Dexter Road in Garland and demanded money, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office. Dispatchers received two 911 calls from the home just after 7 p.m. April 19.

The victim was shot twice, but one bullet grazed his neck and another struck his forearm, Assistant District Attorney Brendan Trainor said Wednesday. He said the incident was drug-related.

Colon was arrested a short time after the shooting in Medway, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

If convicted, Colon faces up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine on each of the charges.

