NH man accused of murder allegedly exposed himself to clerk before setting fatal fire

NH Attorney General's Office photo courtesy of Seacoast Online NH Attorney General's Office photo courtesy of Seacoast Online

By Max Sullivan, Exeter News-Letter • June 28, 2018 11:32 am

Updated: June 28, 2018 11:34 am

BRENTWOOD, New Hampshire — An Exeter, New Hampshire, man charged with murder in connection with a fatal fire is being held without bail as authorities continue to seek information on his alleged arson. The fatality allegedly occurred hours after police say he exposed himself to a gas station clerk.

Derek William (Will) Webber, 31, on Tuesday waived his arraignment in Rockingham County Superior Court on charges of second-degree murder and arson. Police allege he set the fire at 65-year-old Carol Felides’ mobile home at 66 Hayes Park in Exeter in the early morning hours of June 19. Felides was found dead inside the home around 4 a.m. by first responders.

Associate Attorney General Jane Young said Webber will proceed to a scheduling conference at a date not yet set. Asked if Webber is the only suspect, Young replied the public is not believed to be at risk.

A police affidavit containing a narrative of the investigation’s findings has been sealed at the request of the state, according to New Hampshire courts spokeswoman Carole Alfano.

On June 23, an arrest warrant was issued for Webber for indecent exposure stemming from an incident that allegedly took place at approximately 10 p.m. June 18, hours before the early morning fire the next day. According to a state police affidavit from Trooper Christopher Elphick, Webber allegedly exposed his genitalia to a worker at the Phillips 66 gas station on Portsmouth Avenue in Exeter.

A clerk at the gas station told police Webber “intentionally exposed” himself. The affidavit says a woman who identified herself as Webber’s girlfriend reported the indecent exposure incident to Exeter police detective Patrick Mulholland on June 22, after the clerk had informed her of the incident. The clerk was shown an image of Webber, whom she knew as “Will,” and confirmed he was the person who exposed himself to her, according to the affidavit.

Young declined to say if the indecent exposure case was related to the arson and murder case.

Webber, who was arrested Monday, was scheduled for video arraignment on Monday for his indecent exposure charge. However, the indecent exposure charge was dropped later that day, and the murder and arson charges were levied against him.

Webber has previously been charged with multiple offenses in Amherst dating back to 2013. He was charged on one count of willful concealment and another count of theft in 2013 and was also charged with multiple bail jumping offenses between 2013 and 2017, according to court documents.

Webber was listed as homeless in the affidavit for his indecent exposure charge, and Young said he does not have a known fixed address.

Neighbors at Hayes Mobile Home Park said Felides had moved into her home a few weeks before her death. According to the Rockingham County Registry of Deeds, the property at Hayes Park was deeded to Felides on June 11.

Felides was a longtime resident of Londonderry who worked as a physical therapist and spent many hours volunteering for church functions, according to an obituary published by the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home of Methuen, Massachusetts.

Multiple neighbors said New Hampshire State Police on Monday searched another mobile home near Felides’ burned home. Authorities did not confirm this home was searched.

The Exeter Police Department, state fire marshal’s office and other law enforcement partners have participated in the investigation.

Hayes Park resident Mike Von York showed up in court Tuesday to view the arraignment, which did not take place. He said he was grateful the fire was knocked down by first responders before it could spread to other homes.

Von York said the past week has been a whirlwind for him and his neighbors.

“It’s been stressful, there’s been a lot of speculation and questions,” he said. “My wife and I ended up going camping for the weekend to get away from all of this. There’s some closure for the residents of the park, unfortunately for the family of the victim it’s still going to be a long road. It’s affected me, it’s threatened the neighborhood and it’s terrorized no one but innocent people.”

Anyone with information about the fire or Webber’s actions and whereabouts between June 16 and June 23 is asked to call detective Sgt. Matt Amatucci of the N.H. State Police Major Crime Unit at (603) 419-8291 or the N.H. State Police Major Crime Unit at (800) 852-3411.

