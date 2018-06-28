Maine man, 95, uses board to kill rabid fox that bit him

Pixabay | BDN Pixabay | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • June 28, 2018 8:36 am

Updated: June 28, 2018 8:57 am

A 95-year-old Brunswick man killed a rabid fox with a board Monday afternoon, falling and injuring his back in the process.

The fox bit the man, who lives on Breckan Road, and the Maine Warden Service took the deceased fox to Augusta, where the Maine Center for Disease Control determined it was rabid, Brunswick Animal Control Officer Heidi Nelson said.

The Maine Warden Service and the CDC determined the man did not need treatment for rabies because they do not believe the bite broke the skin, Nelson said.

This is the third time a rabid fox has bitten a person in Brunswick in 10 days.

On June 18, a 72-year-old woman was bitten in her driveway by a gray fox that was determined to be rabid. The woman’s 27-year-old neighbor saw her holding the fox down in the driveway, went out and pinned the fox down until police arrived, police said at the time. The man suffered a bite to his finger.

Earlier that week, a skunk attacked two dogs on High Street, according to the police department’s Facebook page. The dogs were quarantined.

Nelson said Thursday that people should make sure their pets are vaccinated and be aware of any wildlife acting aggressively or in any unusual manner, such as attacking inanimate objects or walking in circles.

“Children and pets should be watched closely when outside,” she added.

Although the Maine CDC website has not been updated since June 14, it indicates that Brunswick alone has seen rabies during the month of June.

In May, raccoons in Greenwood and Cherryfield and a bat in Bowdoin were found to be rabid, and in April, rabid raccoons in Acton and Scarborough and skunks in Farmington and Unity were reported.

