Authorities shoot otter that bit woman on Maine beach

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • June 28, 2018 1:19 pm

Updated: June 28, 2018 1:38 pm

An otter was shot and killed Wednesday after biting a woman who was taking a video of the sleek critter seemingly “playing” with children on a Rockland beach.

Rockland police officers took the otter to the Maine Center for Disease Control in Augusta on Thursday morning so it could be tested for rabies, according to Rockland Deputy Chief Chris Young.

Police received two calls about the otter on Wednesday ― a mammal species that Young said he hasn’t seen Rockland police deal with in his 22 years with the department.

The first call was just to alert police that the otter was in the South End area of Rockland Harbor.

With the help of Maine Marine Patrol, Young said officers tried unsuccessfully to capture the otter so they could relocate it.

“It seemed kind of out of place,” Young said. “It was getting fairly close to kids. They just assumed it was playing.”

The second call, which came in around 4:30 p.m., was more sinister. The otter had bitten the leg of a woman who was recording a video of the otter coming ashore on South End Beach and running around with children.

The woman was treated for her injuries, which were not life-threatening, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, Young said.

Police and marine patrol officers were able to locate the otter shortly after the attack and killed the animal. In order to be tested for rabies, an animal must be killed.

While an animal might seem playful or friendly, Young urged people not to interact with wild animals. Instead, they should call authorities so it can be relocated to a safer place.

“If you see an animal on the beach or anywhere in your travels, especially if it’s a wild animal, don’t assume it’s friendly,” he said.

