‘First of its kind’ safe house for survivors of sex trafficking to open in Maine

Courtesy of Safe Voices Courtesy of Safe Voices

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • June 28, 2018 6:06 pm

Updated: June 28, 2018 6:28 pm

In September, a safe house for women who have survived sex trafficking is set to open in Androscoggin County, a coalition behind the project announced Thursday.

The house will be the first in Maine to offer 24-hour, emergency shelter for women from around the state fleeing sexual exploitation, said Elise Johansen, the executive director of Safe Voices, an anti-domestic violence advocacy group.

The six-bed house will be open to women 18 or older and offer a range of aide, including victims’ advocacy, support groups and help connecting with housing education, employment and health care services.

The location of the house was not disclosed. It was donated by MaineHousing, the state’s public housing authority, according to a statement from Safe Voices,

The home has been a collaboration between Safe Voices, the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services, the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence and several state agencies, including the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

The anti-assault and anti-domestic violence groups serve more than 200 victims of sex trafficking each year, from both rural and urban parts of Maine, said Victoria Stanton, director of development and engagement for Safe Voices.

Melanie LaMore Gagnon, the group’s director of shelter and housing services, said that people who have themselves survived sex trafficking will offer peer support and mentoring at the home.

“Many … are still surprised to learn that sex trafficking and exploitation happen here in Androscoggin County and throughout Maine,” said LaMore Gagnon.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 1-800-871-7741.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.