Teen accused of shooting another man in the leg in Newport

Pixabay | BDN Pixabay | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 28, 2018 8:54 am

An 18-year-old is facing charges for shooting another man at a Newport mobile home park during the early morning hours Thursday.

Nathan Wheeler, 18, is accused of shooting a 27-year-old man in the leg sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. at Gilman’s mobile home park, according to TV news station WMTW. The victim, who has not been identified, was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Wheeler allegedly fled the scene after the shooting. Police found him hiding at his grandmother’s house a few hours later, at 2:30 a.m, the station reported.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated reckless conduct, according to WMTW.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.