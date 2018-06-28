Bangor
June 28, 2018
Bangor Latest News | Poll Questions | I-395 Extension | Big Gay Ice Cream | Rabid Fox
Bangor

Teen accused of shooting another man in the leg in Newport

An 18-year-old is facing charges for shooting another man at a Newport mobile home park during the early morning hours Thursday.
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff

Nathan Wheeler, 18, is accused of shooting a 27-year-old man in the leg sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. at Gilman’s mobile home park, according to TV news station WMTW. The victim, who has not been identified, was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Wheeler allegedly fled the scene after the shooting. Police found him hiding at his grandmother’s house a few hours later, at 2:30 a.m, the station reported.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated reckless conduct, according to WMTW.

