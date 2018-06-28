Man indicted for manslaughter in Glenburn crash that killed friend

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • June 28, 2018 1:00 am

The Bangor man charged earlier this month in connection with a May crash that killed a longtime friend was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury on one count each of manslaughter, aggravated criminal operating under the influence of intoxicants and driving to endanger.

James M. McBride, 44, allegedly was drunk and driving between 90 and 100 mph shortly before the car went off the road in Hudson, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office. His blood alcohol level after the crash was .17 percent, more than twice the legal limit of .08 percent.

McBride remained Wednesday at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post $25,000 cash bail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 7.

Mark W. “Billy” Allard, 44, of Glenburn, was killed in the crash. He was a passenger in the 2005 Chrysler 300 driven by McBride when it went off Route 221, also known as Hudson Road, at about 7:12 p.m. on May 6, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Allard was in the rear passenger seat when McBride lost control of the car and crossed the centerline, according to court documents. He was ejected when the car became airborne, flipped over several times and landed in a field. Allard was pronounced dead at the scene.

McBride, Allard and two other passengers had been at a party in Hudson that day when they decided to take the car for a ride. None of them owned the Chrysler. McBride admitted to using cocaine and drinking alcohol before driving the car, court documents said.

If convicted of manslaughter, the most serious charge, McBride faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

