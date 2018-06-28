BerryDunn moves Bangor office to Water Street

Caitlin Rogers | BDN Caitlin Rogers | BDN

By Caitlin Rogers • June 28, 2018 1:46 pm

The Bangor branch of the accounting and financial consulting firm BerryDunn has moved from Pleasant Street to Key Plaza at 23 Water St., according to a news release Wednesday.

Sno Barry, a principal with the company, said the Bangor office had been at Pleasant Street since 1987, but due to the branch’s growth they needed a space that would allow their team to work more cohesively, rather than being spread across three floors.

While the Water Street location has less square footage than the previous office, its one-floor layout will encourage collaboration, said Barry.

BerryDunn, which is headquartered in Portland, was founded in 1974.

