Two injured after car hits moose on I-95, and then struck by tractor-trailer

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 28, 2018 11:48 am

Updated: June 28, 2018 11:49 am

A moose that darted onto Interstate 95 in Oakfield Wednesday sent the occupants of an oncoming car to the hospital and a swerving tractor-trailer into a ditch, police said.

Around 9:19 p.m. Wednesday, Sherman resident Christopher Allen, 30, struck the moose with his 2005 Ford Focus when the animal wandered into the southbound lane of I-95, Maine State Police Sgt. Josh Haines said.

The collision caused the tractor-trailer behind him, driven by 60-year-old Freddie Brown, to veer toward the roadside in attempt to avoid Allen’s car, but he still crashed into the back of the Ford Focus, sending it into a ditch, Haines said.

Allen and his passenger, 35-year-old Jessica Price, were transported by ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital, where they were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening. Their car was totaled, Haines said.

Brown was not injured, but his 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, owned by Rollins Transport LLC of Limestone, was towed away with significant damage.

The moose was killed in the collison, Haines said.

