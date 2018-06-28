Power bills to stay flat or drop for all but northern Maine July 1

Darren Fishell | BDN Darren Fishell | BDN

BDN staff reports • June 28, 2018 3:08 pm

The cost of delivering power to homes around Maine is set to rise for customers in Aroostook County July 1, while prices will stay flat or drop in the state’s two largest utility districts.

Emera Maine announced the average monthly power bill will jump $3.57 for customers in its Maine Public District, about 5 percent, to $73.62. The monthly bill in Emera Maine’s Bangor Hydro District will remain basically flat, down 17 cents, to $90.48, for the average customer.

Central Maine Power Co. customers will see the average bill drop by 60 cents, to $88.73, for the average customer.

The average residential customer in Emera’s territory is defined as using 500 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month; in CMP’s, it’s 550 kilowatt-hours per month.

The July 1 price adjustments are the result of changes to five different rate components for the utilities that deliver power in Maine. Central Maine Power Co. said that includes regulators’ assessment of how a drop in the corporate tax rate under the Republican federal tax overhaul passed last year will boost utility profits.

“Savings from the new federal tax laws offset the incremental costs from the October storm,” Doug Herling, CMP’s CEO, said in a prepared statement. “We’re happy to pass along the tax savings to our customers as a price reduction.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.