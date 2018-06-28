Proposed Senate defense bill could mean a new destroyer contract for Bath Iron Works

U.S. Navy photo via Bath Iron Works | BDN U.S. Navy photo via Bath Iron Works | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • June 28, 2018 12:27 pm

The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday passed a defense appropriations bill that adds another Arleigh Burke destroyer to the 10 originally expected to be awarded to Bath Iron Works and Huntington Ingalls Industries later this summer in a multiyear procurement.

The bill includes $250 million in advanced procurement funds for an additional destroyer in 2020, according to a release from Sen. Susan Collins. The ship would require full funding before it is built.

The Department of Defense will award the next multiyear procurement of ships — for fiscal years 2018-2022 — this summer. At that time, the two shipyards will learn how many of the now 11 destroyers each will build over the next four years.

The plan includes two ships per year, with option ships in each year to allow the Navy to procure three additional ships, in fiscal years 2019, 2021 and 2022, Colleen O’Rourke, spokeswoman for Naval Sea Systems Command, wrote in a May 29 email to the Bangor Daily News.

O’Rourke confirmed that the multiyear procurement is expected to be awarded this summer.

The overall fiscal year 2019 Defense Appropriations Bill includes $675 billion for the military, an increase of $20.4 billion over last year, with $24 billion for Navy shipbuilding.

The defense funding bill must now move to the full Senate for consideration. The House and Senate would then have to work out differences between their versions. The federal fiscal year begins Oct. 1

