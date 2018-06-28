Maine gas prices rise to highest level in four years ahead of Fourth of July

Grant Hindsley | AP Grant Hindsley | AP

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • June 28, 2018 12:59 pm

Mainers hitting the road for the Fourth of July will see prices at the pumps higher than they’ve been in four years for this holiday.

Drivers are shelling out an average of $2.82 per gallon at Maine gas stations, according to gasbuddy.com, a website that tracks gas prices across the United States. That’s about 3 cents below the national average.

While prices have been declining during the past five weeks, they could see another spike just before the holiday. Oil prices jumped to $73 per barrel on Wednesday, according to analysts.

This year, prices in Maine are about 60 cents higher than they were at this time in 2017.

“Over the first four days of July, gas purchases will cost [U.S.] motorists $1.02 billion more than last year,” GasBuddy officials said in a Thursday release. Still, the higher prices likely won’t be enough to keep people from traveling to enjoy the nation’s birthday, the company added.

Prices in Maine and across the nation have been dipping since late May, when the average nationwide and in Maine surged to nearly $3 a gallon. These prices are the highest the nation has seen since the summer of 2014, when the average cost at pumps across the U.S. and in Maine exceeded $3.70 per gallon.

