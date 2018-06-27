Former Baylor AD who previously worked at UMaine: Black athletes made scapegoats amidst sexual assault scandal

Tony Gutierrez | AP Tony Gutierrez | AP

The Associated Press • June 27, 2018 2:34 pm

Updated: June 27, 2018 2:36 pm

AUSTIN, Texas — The former athletic director at Baylor University has claimed regents schemed to make black football players scapegoats for a decades-long problem of sexual assault at the nation’s largest Baptist school.

Excerpts taken from Ian McCaw’s June 19 deposition are quoted in a federal lawsuit against Baylor filed Wednesday. Ten women are suing the school over how it handled their allegations of sexual assault.

McCaw worked at UMaine from 1986 to 1992. He progressed to the roles of assistant sports information director (1986-1987), sports information director (1988-1990), assistant athletic director for external affairs (1990-1991) and associate athletic director for external affairs (1991-1992).

Baylor was engulfed in a sexual assault scandal surrounding its football team in 2016 and fired former coach Art Briles and demoted former president Ken Starr in 2016. McCaw is now athletic director at Liberty University in Virginia.

McCaw says Baylor’s former police chief discouraged sexual assault reporting and ignored some rape reports.

Baylor officials declined immediate comment.