Maine secretary of state wins another round in legal bout with Trump voter fraud panel

By Christopher Cousins , BDN Staff • June 27, 2018 2:57 pm

A federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump’s administration’s defunct voter fraud commission to surrenders its papers and documents to Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, who has been demanding them for months.

Dunlap’s office announced Wednesday that U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ruled Dunlap is to be given the documents he has requested by July 18. Dunlap has requested all communications between the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity’s members and other entities.

Dunlap was appointed to the commission in May 2017 and sat on it until it was disbanded in January 2018. Dunlap challenged the commission on several occasions, including in September 2017 when he blasted Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who was vice chairman of the group, for claiming that thousands of illegal votes were cast in New Hampshire in 2016.

In July 2017, Dunlap was among a number of secretaries of state who refused to turn over voters’ names and other personal information requested by the committee, which was an outgrowth of Trump’s campaign mantra that U.S. elections are fraudulent.

