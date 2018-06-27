Portland man, 45, in critical condition after being shot in stomach

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

The Associated Press • June 27, 2018 6:38 am

Updated: June 27, 2018 7:33 am

Police in Portland say a man has suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound stemming from an altercation.

Police say an officer was in the area Tuesday night when he saw the altercation and heard the sound of gunfire. He ran to the area and rendered aid to the 45-year-old man. The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center.

Further information was not immediately available.

