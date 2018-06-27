Thieves steal $50K worth of cars, tires from southern Maine dealerships, police say

Google Streetview | BDN Google Streetview | BDN

By CBS 13 • June 27, 2018 4:51 pm

Police in Portland and Saco are investigating thefts at car dealerships.

Portland police say two vehicles were stolen off the lot of Berlin City on Riverside Street Monday morning.

They say in addition to the two cars that were stolen, thieves also used t

heir own jack to lift multiple vehicles and steal the tires, wheels and rims.

They say the suspects broke windows to get in the vehicles to get the lug nut adapters.

They estimate the total of the stolen vehicles and damage to be at $50,000.

Saco police say tires and rims were stolen off vehicles at a dealership in Saco between June 16 and 18.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Portland.