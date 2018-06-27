Man charged with burglarizing two Penobscot County town offices

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • June 27, 2018 10:38 am

Updated: June 27, 2018 10:40 am

A Howland man has been arrested in connection with burglaries at the Enfield and Maxfield town offices earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

Michael J. Thurlow, 39, was charged with four counts of Class B burglary and six counts of Class B theft, according to a statement from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Electronics and an undisclosed amount of cash were taken from the municipal offices on June 8, the sheriff’s office has said. The small towns are about 40 miles north of Bangor, and 10 miles apart from each other along Route 155, east to west.

[Two Penobscot County town offices burglarized, police say]

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department and

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the burglaries.

Thurlow is currently being held on $5,000 bail.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.