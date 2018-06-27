Loud noises over Bangor from fighter jets returning from Europe

Jun Hirata | Kyodo News via AP Jun Hirata | Kyodo News via AP

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • June 27, 2018 10:53 am

If you live in Bangor and the surrounding towns, Wednesday morning you very well may have been roused from sleep by two waves of exceedingly loud jets flying over the city.

So what were those jets? The eagle-eyed folks at 3315 Aviation, a plane-spotting Facebook page based in Bangor, knew immediately: F-16s, nine in total.

According to Anthony Delmonico, who runs the page, the F-16s were heading home to the U.S. from Belgium, and arrived in two waves, the first around 4 a.m., and the second between 6:30 and 7 a.m. There were five jets in the first wave, and four in the second.

Though Bangor International Airport cannot comment on what planes take off and land at the airport, spokesperson Aimee Thibodeau said that planes regularly refuel in Bangor on their way to other destinations.

“Military flights frequently stop here, and this is certainly not unusual,” she said.

3315 Aviation page follower Biff Bragdon posted this video of the first wave of jets.

Other recent jets that have arrived or left from Bangor in the past few months include B-1 Lancers, Omega Tankers and EA-18 Growlers.

