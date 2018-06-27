Hammond Lumber acquires EBS Building Supplies for undisclosed price

Michael C. York | BDN Michael C. York | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • June 27, 2018 5:35 pm

Hammond Lumber, a Belgrade-based wood supplier, announced on Wednesday its acquisition of a 10-store construction supply chain located on coastal Maine.

Hammond’s purchase of EBS Building Supplies makes it Maine’s largest lumber and building materials supplier in Maine and one of the largest indy LBM suppliers in the nation, said Mike Hammond, president and CEO of the family-owned company.

“We are excited to begin a new chapter in our history and look forward to welcoming the EBS employees to our family company,” Hammond said in a statement. “From a business perspective, their 10 locations along the coast are a great addition and a perfect geographic fit for us to serve more customers across the state and specifically eastern Maine.”

The sale price and other details were not disclosed.

With the addition of EBS’s employees, Hammond will employ more than 800 workers at 21 locations, but it will close its Hammond stores in Pemaquid and Wilton and re-assign workers to its Farmington and Damariscotta outlets, Hammond said.

Hammond advertises itself as a third-generation, family-owned company since 1953 with more than $250 million in sales. It was recently named the top Maine company in sales on the Prosales Top 100 List, 36th in the country. It sells forest products and saws more than 6.5 million board feet annually.

EBS has locations in Bar Harbor, Belfast, Blue Hill, Bucksport, Calais, Camden, Cherryfield, Ellsworth, Machias and Rockland. Its more than 300 employees will continue to operate with a retail hardware-oriented focus and sell lumber and building materials, said Dwayne Webber, former president of EBS and now a Hammond employee.

Webber said the deal was good for both sides.

“We share the same values and place a tremendous focus on providing extraordinary customer service. In many ways, it will be business as usual,” Webber said in a statement.

