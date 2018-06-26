Portland
June 26, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | John Williams | Lone Star Tick | Seaweed Dispute
Portland

Driver accidentally backs into Portland flower shop

Courtesy of Portland Police Department
Courtesy of Portland Police Department
A car accidentally backed into the front of Congress Street flower shop in Portland Tuesday.
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff
Updated:

A driver accidentally backed into the the street-facing window of a Portland floral shop on Tuesday, police said.

The unidentified driver, who had parallel parked her Subaru Impreza on Congress Street, thought her car was in drive when it actually was in reverse, Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin said. She hit the gas and sent her car backward and into the window of Harmon’s and Barton’s floral shop.

Nobody was injured, Martin said.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like