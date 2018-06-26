Driver accidentally backs into Portland flower shop

Courtesy of Portland Police Department Courtesy of Portland Police Department

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 26, 2018 11:06 am

Updated: June 26, 2018 11:30 am

A driver accidentally backed into the the street-facing window of a Portland floral shop on Tuesday, police said.

The unidentified driver, who had parallel parked her Subaru Impreza on Congress Street, thought her car was in drive when it actually was in reverse, Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin said. She hit the gas and sent her car backward and into the window of Harmon’s and Barton’s floral shop.

Nobody was injured, Martin said.

