Two charged in connection with outboard motor thefts

By CBS 13 • June 26, 2018 7:18 am

Rockland police are asking for the public’s help to find six stolen outboard motors.

Police arrested Alyssa Bennet, 23, and Stony Blue Vega, 38, of Rockland, and charged them with receiving stolen property.

Police are trying to track down the other motors that were taken and sold.

“If anyone has an outboard that’s been stolen, we ask that they immediately report it to their local law enforcement agency. Anyone else, take down your serial number of their own motor so that if this should happen to them in the future, this is something that we have,” Rockland Detective Alex Gaylor said.

Police say at least 11 total stolen motors in the midcoast area in just the past two months.

