Former Maine postmaster to plead guilty to sex crimes against girl

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • June 26, 2018 8:00 am

Updated: June 26, 2018 9:38 am

TOPSHAM, Maine — A Topsham man who served as the town’s postmaster until last year is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday to charges that he sexually assaulted a girl in his home over a period of nine years.

Robert Welch, 63, of Topsham will enter the plea at West Bath District Court, his attorney, Gerald Conley, confirmed Monday in an email to the Bangor Daily News.

In August, a Sagadahoc County grand jury indicted Welch on three counts of Class A and seven counts of Class B felony gross sexual assault, nine counts of Class B felony unlawful sexual contact and one count of Class C felony unlawful sexual contact.

The crimes allegedly took place in Welch’s Topsham home between October 2008 and June 2017, when the alleged victim was between 7 and 16 years old.

Topsham Postmaster Lisa Bergeron said Friday that Welch retired from that position last year.

To reach a sexual assault advocate, call the Statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 800-871-7741, TTY 888-458-5599. This free and confidential 24-hour service is accessible from anywhere in Maine. Calls are automatically routed to the closest sexual violence service provider.

