Raymond fire captain dies from injuries in Mass. motorcycle crash

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 26, 2018 2:34 pm

A captain in the Raymond fire department died Monday from injuries he suffered in a Massachusetts motorcycle crash that also seriously injured his wife.

Capt. David Mains, a decorated first responder and former Maine firefighter of the year, was pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was flown by a medical helicopter following a collision on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts State Police said.

His passenger and wife, Jen Mains, was driven to Lowell General Hospital with serious injuries from which she is expected to recover. She was later transported to Tufts Medical Center.

“Captain Mains was a dedicated member who loved his family, community and this department,” Raymond Fire & Rescue members said in a statement. “He will be sorely missed and will leave a large void in our family and organization which will not be filled without unmatched extraordinary efforts, pride, and dedication which Captain Mains put forth every day.”

Mains, 48, crashed his Yamaha bike into the rear of a Mercedes Benz around 3:30 p.m. Monday, when the car slowed on the northbound lane of the highway because of traffic congestion, local state police said. Neither the car’s driver, a 56-year-old woman from Andover, Massachusetts, nor her young passenger were injured.

Raymond Fire & Rescue expects to release details for a memorial service for Mains soon, the department announced on Facebook.

