UMaine goaltender prospect selected by Canucks in NHL draft

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • June 25, 2018 4:48 pm

Goaltender Matthew Thiessen, who has verbally committed to attend the University of Maine, was elated to be selected in the seventh round of the National Hockey League draft on Saturday by the Vancouver Canucks.

He was the 192nd pick overall and the only current or future Black Bear chosen.

It marks the second straight year a UMaine goalie recruit has been drafted. Jeremy Swayman was a fourth-round pick of the Boston Bruins (111th overall) a year ago and went on to earn a spot on the Hockey East All-Rookie team last season.

Yarmouth native Oliver Wahlstrom, son of former Black Bear Joakim Wahlstrom, on Friday became the first Maine native to be chosen in the first round. He was selected by the New York Islanders with the 11th overall pick.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound Wahlstrom, who verbally committed to attend UMaine when he was 13 years old but decommitted and is now going to Boston College, led the United States National Development Program’s Under-18 team in scoring with 48 goals and 46 assists in 62 games last season.

He may elect to bypass Boston College and begin his pro career immediately.

Thiessen led the Steinbach Pistons to the Manitoba Junior Hockey League championship in his rookie year last season, registering four shutouts in the playoffs to go with a 1.60 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage.

“It’s hard to believe,” said Thiessen, who turned 18 on June 9. “I had a little bit of a feeling that I might get drafted but you never know. When I heard I got drafted by Vancouver, I was so happy. It was a special moment I got to share with my parents.”

Thiesen posted a league-low 2.06 GAA during the regular season and his .923 save percentage ranked third.

After winning the MJHL championship, Thiessen backstopped the Pistons to a best-of-seven series victory over the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League champion Nipawin Hawks. Steinbach won in six games.

The Pistons play in a five-team national tournament, but Thiessen suffered a season-ending high ankle sprain in the second game. He said his ankle has since healed.

Thiessen, a native of Altona, Manitoba, will play for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League next season before heading to UMaine for the 2019-2020 season.

“It’ll be a little bit of a step up for me,” Thiessen said. “The players will be faster and more skilled so that will help me prepare for coming to Maine.”

“I’m looking forward to the challenge next season,” added the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Thiessen, who was chosen the league’s top goalie in the playoffs.

He has already attended a training camp with the Fighting Saints.

“It’s a beautiful city, they have a real nice arena and great coaches,” Thiessen said.

Steinbach general manager and head coach Paul Dyck considers Thiessen a strong fundamental goalie who makes difficult saves look easy and has an unflappable demeanor.

“He wants to be an elite goaltender, so he is always working on his game,” Dyck said in December after Thiessen announced his decision to accept a scholarship from UMaine.

“He squares to the puck and is fundamentally sound. He reads the play well and that allows him to make real good decisions. He is able to see the big picture and weigh his options which is a huge plus,” Dyck added.

Thiessen said he intends to work on his skating and puck-handling.

