Man accused of Brunswick stabbing arrested a day later in Richmond

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • June 25, 2018 12:16 pm

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Richmond on Saturday afternoon after police say he stabbed another man during an argument early Friday morning in a Brunswick home.

Jonathan Moss, whose address is not listed, was charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault, Class C felony criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and misdemeanor terrorizing and reckless conduct, Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said.

Officers were called at 6:42 a.m. Friday to a Storer Road home, where they found a 37-year-old resident of the home lying behind the house bleeding from a stab wound, according to Waltz. The man was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick for treatment of non life-threatening wounds.

The man identified Moss as the person who allegedly stabbed him following an argument.

Moss, who had fled the scene, was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Family Dollar in Richmond, according to Richmond police Chief Scott MacMaster. He was taken to Two Bridges Regional Bail in Wiscasset and released on $500 cash bail, according to a jail official.

Two witnesses at the house at the time of the alleged assault told police Moss used a knife to stab the man, but Waltz declined to say whether the weapon had been located.

The case remains under investigation, he said.

Moss is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Aug. 21.

