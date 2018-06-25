Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn man accused of selling heroin that killed local mom

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
The Associated Press

AUBURN, Maine — A Maine man has been charged with selling a fatal dose of heroin to a woman who was found when neighbors saw her 6-year-old son playing outside alone.

Forty-nine-year-old Cornell Collins, of Auburn, was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated furnishing of a drug that resulted in death.

Police say the 25-year-old woman overdosed on heroin inside her Auburn apartment. Neighbors called 911 when they saw the child by himself.

Investigators say they determined the woman had been with two men. Police say one of the men, who uses heroin, told investigators the victim had bought heroin from Collins.

Collins was released on bail Sunday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.

