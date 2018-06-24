Hermon freestyler to continue swimming career at Husson University

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

By Robby MacDonald, Special to the BDN • June 24, 2018 3:42 pm

Updated: June 24, 2018 3:45 pm

Steven Johnston, one of Maine’s fastest interscholastic swimmers during the 2017-2018 season, will continue his competitive career at Husson University in Bangor next season.

“As a sprint freestyler, Steven’s impact will be immediate as will his impact in the backstroke sprint events,” said Husson head coach Bruce Babin. “Steven has the ability to impact powerfully our lineup in multiple strokes and distances and he will be a strong addition to our relays.

“I have known Steven for several years and I am looking forward to having him join our program. He is an outstanding person who will be a great teammate,” Babin said.

Johnston, a graduate of Hermon High, swam for the Hawks in this year’s Maine Principals’ Association Class B Swimming and Diving State Championship. He collected silver medals in the 50 free (21.8 second) and the 100 free (48.7).

In April, Johnston competed for the Bangor YMCA at the YMCA Short Course Nationals in the 50 free and 100 backstroke.

Johnston is one of several Maine interscholastic swimmers Babin has added to the Husson program for 2018-2019. Other recruits include Joe Vail of Thornton Academy in Saco, Jordan McCoy of Old Town, Braden Olsen of Morse High in Bath and Ian Blackstone of Greenville along with Dan Egan of Foxborough, Mass.

“Each of these recruits brings the skills and the presence to continue to develop our program. With our returning swimmers in addition to our incoming swimmers, I expect to see growth in our performance next season,” Babin said.

At Husson, Johnston will join his sister Megan Johnston, who is a member of the women’s team.

Short strokes: Four Maine NCAA Division lll swimming and diving teams have been named Scholar All-American teams for the 2018 second semester by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association based on their cumulative grade point average. Colby College of Waterville (3.33) and the University of New England of Biddeford (3.53) received the women’s recognition while Colby (3.54) and Bates College of Lewiston (3.36) were honored on the men’s side.

This marks the 19th consecutive year both Colby teams have earned the recognition.