Former Old Town standout named Bangor High School boys swimming coach

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

By Robby MacDonald, Special to the BDN • June 24, 2018 11:27 am

Updated: June 24, 2018 11:29 am

A former Old Town High School swimming standout has been named to head the boys program at Bangor High School.

Jameson Ploch has been hired to direct the Rams program, Bangor High School Athletic Director Steve Vanidestine confirmed.

Ploch becomes the ninth coach of boys swimming at Bangor High since the first varsity season in 1961.

“Jameson is an unbelievable fit for Bangor High School. He did an outstanding job as an assistant for us this past season. I think this relationship will be a long-term one,” Vanidestine said.

Ploch succeeds David Barnett, who coached the Rams for three seasons.

“It is going to be an incredible experience. I learned so much from the great coaches I had as a swimmer. I am looking forward to putting our spin on Bangor’s great program,” Ploch said.

“It still hasn’t fully hit me,” Ploch admitted of his selection to lead a program rich in tradition, one that has won 27 state championships.

The Colby-Sawyer College graduate determined his career interest in coaching on a ride to that school in New London, New Hampshire, for a campus visit. Accompanying the Old Town High School senior was his father David Ploch, the Maine Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame coach, who teaches and coaches at Old Town.

“It was after the high school state meet and my dad and I talked about his team’s performance as well as stroke technique and training. We talked swimming for 10 hours. Ever since that conversation, I knew I wanted to be a coach.”

Jameson Ploch, who earned a degree in history, is pursuing Maine teacher certification.

This season, Barnett’s Rams finished second behind Cheverus High School of Portland in the Class A state championship meet.

“I worked with one of the best coaches on one of the best teams with some of the meet’s best swimmers,’ Ploch reflected.

Based on his experience as an assistant under Barnett, Ploch offered insight into the Rams.

“They want to be the best. They have a lot of fight.”

Among Ploch’s responsibilities as an assistant coach for the Rams included Lane 6, Bangor’s acclaimed developmental program for young, inexperienced swimmers.

“Depth is built by finding boys that want to be part of something special and helping them develop as swimmers,” said Ploch, a four-year swimmer and a two-time captain at Colby-Sawyer.

Ploch was a member of the Chargers’ record-setting 800 freestyle relay and swam multiple strokes and distances.

Prior to assisting the Rams, Ploch served for three seasons as an assistant swim coach at Kearsage Regional High School in New Hampshire.

“Coach Ploch has brought a great deal of swimming knowledge to our program, first in a supporting role and now as a head coach,” said Bangor High principal Paul Butler. “Steve and I have great confidence that the student-athletes and the program will continue to perform at a very high level under his direction.”

Bangor High School Coaches, 1961-2018

2015-2018: David Barnett

1969-2015: Phil Emery

1968-1969: Bill Blocker

1967-1968: Mark Mickelson

1966-1967: Mark Mickelson/William Reed

1964-1966: Bill McCalmon

1962-1964: Phil Lucas

1961-1962: Barry Twitchell