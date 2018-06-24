Man charged with robbing Maine business at gunpoint

Topsham Police Department via CB | BDN Topsham Police Department via CB | BDN

June 24, 2018

A Texas man faces a robbery charge after he allegedly robbed a Topsham store at gunpoint not far from the police station, according to authorities.

Da Markus Ra Shun Griffin, 20, of Crockett, Texas, was charged with robbery in connection with the Friday robbery of a business located at 7 Monument Place, just down the road from the Topsham Police Station, according to Topsham police.

Topsham police were called to the location about 12:39 p.m. after a man entered the store and pointed a gun a clerk before making off with merchandise, police said.

Maine State Police later stopped a white Chevrolet van with Texas plates matching the description of a vehicle allegedly used by the suspect on the Maine Turnpike, detained three men and transported them to Topsham, police said.

Griffin was charged with robbery and taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, where he is being held on $50,000 cash bail, police said.

Griffin is expected to make his first court appearance in August.

