Maine gets first Gold Star Memorial marker

WGME image | BDN WGME image | BDN

By WGME, Special to the BDN • June 24, 2018 6:09 pm

Updated: June 24, 2018 6:10 pm

Families of fallen solidiers celebrated Maine’s first Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Saturday.

The project has been a year in the making to honor the families and friends of those who died while serving in the armed forces.

Gold Star Family members said the community support at today’s unveiling and outside the memorial has helped in the healing process.

“You can usually tell when I run into new Gold Star families,” Cindy Small said. “You can tell by what year they’re in by how they’re handling the situation. You always have it with you. But with each year, I think it does get a little easier and you’re there to help some of the new ones that it’s hard.”

“As a parent, I don’t have words for that can make the grief any better. But as a citizen, we’re thankful for the sacrifice these families have made on the behalf of our country,” US Sen. Angus King said.

The memorial is at the P-3 Park in Brunswick Landing, the former naval air station in Brunswick.

There are several Gold Star Family Memorial Markers across the country.