June 25, 2018
Inmate, 28, dies at state prison

Maine Department of Corrections photo | BDN
Dana Bartlett.
By Bill Trotter, BDN Staff

A prisoner at a state prison in Warren died at the facility late Sunday afternoon, according to Maine Department of Corrections.

Dana R. Bartlett, 28, died at approximately 5:47 p.m. Sunday at Bolduc Correctional Facility, department officials wrote in a statement released Sunday evening. Bartlett was serving a 16-month sentence for operating a motor vehicle after habitual revocation and for theft, according to the release. He had begin serving the sentence on March 22 of this year.

Information about where Bartlett lived prior to serving his sentence was unavailable Sunday evening, but department records indicate he had been sentenced in Androscoggin County.

Department officials did not provide details about the cause or circumstances of Bartlett’s death. Maine State Police and the state medical examiner’s office have been notified.

 

