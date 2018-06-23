South Carolina lawmaker seriously injured in crash

Kathryn Ziesig | AP Kathryn Ziesig | AP

David Weigel, Washington Post • June 23, 2018 11:26 am

Katie Arrington, a Republican legislator who defeated Rep. Mark Sanford in the South Carolina GOP primary earlier this month, was seriously injured in a car crash Friday night.

According to a campaign spokesman, Arrington and a friend were driving on Highway 17 when their car was struck by another vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

“Katie sustained a fracture in her back and several broken ribs, as well as injuries that required Katie to undergo major surgery including the removal of a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon,” the campaign spokesman said. “Additionally, the main artery in her legs has a partial collapse and will require a stent. Additional surgeries will be required including one likely today; and it is likely that Katie will remain hospitalized for the next two weeks.”

A campaign spokesman said Arrington was alert and talking Saturday morning, and Republicans offered their support for her as news of the accident circulated.

“Our thoughts and prayers this morning go to Katie Arrington, her family and those involved in last night’s automobile accident,” Sanford wrote in a tweet.

“We are shocked by the news of her accident and urge all South Carolinians to keep her in their prayers,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a tweet. “She is a strong, determined woman. We need her, and she will pull through.”

Arrington is expected to remain the GOP’s nominee for the seat in November. According to South Carolina law, in the event that a candidate “dies, becomes disqualified after his nomination, or resigns his candidacy for a legitimate nonpolitical reason,” the party would hold a new, truncated primary.

Early Saturday, Arrington’s Democratic opponent, Joe Cunningham, said that he would be suspending active campaigning until the Republican nominee recovered.

Arrington’s campaign did not identify the driver of the other car but asked for “continued prayers for the deceased and the deceased’s family, as well as prayers for a quick recovery for Katie and her friend.”

On June 12, Arrington defeated Sanford in a primary that turned on the congressman’s frequent criticism of President Donald Trump. Democrats said they would seriously compete for South Carolina’s 1st congressional District, which stretches from Charleston to the state’s border with Georgia.

