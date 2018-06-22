Lewiston runner to compete in national 800-meter semifinal

Martin Meissner | AP Martin Meissner | AP

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • June 22, 2018 12:48 pm

Isaiah Harris of Lewiston, who earlier this month won the NCAA Division I outdoor track championship in the 800 meters, is now chasing another national title in the same event.

Harris, who recently completed his junior year at Penn State, is among at least four Mainers competing at this weekend’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.

Harris is scheduled to compete in the men’s 800 semifinals at 8:05 p.m. Friday after winning his first-round heat Thursday by racing out to a 53-second first lap and then coming home to the finish line with a time of 1:48.71.

Harris, who placed second in the 800 at the 2007 USATF outdoor championships, is one of three Mainers who competed at the nationals Thursday.

Matthew Forgues, a 26-year-old native of Boothbay who now lives in Chula Vista, California, placed fourth in the final of the men’s 20-kilometer race walk, the last event of the opening day of competition.

Forgues recorded a personal-best time for the distance of 1 hour, 31 minutes and 50.35 seconds. Nick Christie was the race winner in 1:24:53.37.

Earlier this year Forgues finished second in the USATF men’s 50-kilometer race walk held in San Diego with a time of 4 hours, 23 minutes and 28 seconds.

Matt McClintock of Athens, a graduate of Madison Area Memorial High School and Purdue University who now runs for ZAP Fitness, placed sixth in the men’s 10,000-meter run.

The 24-year-old McClintock, who finished 10th in the same event a year ago, was timed in 29 minutes, 11.47 seconds. Lopez Lomong won the race in 28:58.38.

At least one other Mainer, Bangor High School graduate Riley Masters, is set to compete at nationals. He will run at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the men’s 5,000 meter.

The 28-year-old former University of Maine and University of Oklahoma All-American, who now runs for Nike, won the USATF 1-mile road race championship in Des Moines, Iowa, earlier this year in a time of 4 minutes, 3.12 seconds.

