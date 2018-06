Local sports: Golf results; Legion baseball schedule

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

June 22, 2018 10:06 pm

Golf

LOCAL

At Pine Hill GC

RH Foster Senior League — Modified Stableford Blind Draw: 1. Jim Hancock, John Richards, Chris Dunife,r Don Rowe,+16; 2. Grady Stevenson, Rick Robertson, Doug Higgins, Dave Barber, +14; 3. Tim Gallant, Robbie Robinson, Dick Crawford, MaryAnn Beatham,+6; 4. Phil Newbury, Wayne Harriman, Don Goodness, Ed St Heart, -6; 5. Kermit Bailey, Bob Sekera, Bruce Dunife,r Dick Reed, -9; 6. Bob King, Ralph Holyoke, Peter Beatham, Debbie Rowe, -10; Pins: No. 7 Peter Beatham 17-7; No. 9. John Richards 1-6; No. 16 Dickie Reed 11-1; High Stableford: Don Rowe +8, Tim Gallant +7.

At Kebo Valley GC

Pins and Skins — Gross Skins: 11. Eric Morris, 12. Hank Tibbetts, 14. Jud Strang; Net Skins: 3. Chuck Starr, 6. Keith Clark, 8. Jake Blaisdell, 15. Chuck Starr; Pins: 4. Eric Morris 7-6, 6. Keith Clark 4-6, 9. Tom Maffucci 6-0, 15. Kevin McKay 17-11

At PVCC

Brent Cross Memorial Tournament — 1. Robert Cross, Jon Hutchins, Troy Crocker, Mike Weston 64; 2. Zach Means, Nate Waring, Ryan Lynch, Jamie Hardy 65; 3. Jason Cadorette, Matt Morrill, Sean Doyle, Ben Estabrook 66; 4. Ed Darling, Chuck Jameson, Pam Kropp-Anderson, Brian St. Louis 67; 5. Steven Smith, Andrew Cook, Kendall Boudreau, Matt McGuckin 68; Pins: No. 4 Sean Doyle 0-6, No. 6 Matt Walsh 6-5, No. 14 Ryan Lynch 7-11,

No. 16 Pam Kropp-Anderson 11-9; Longest Drive: Nate Waring; Straightest Drive: Mitchell Owens

At Bangor Muni GC

Husson Athletics Scramble — Gross: Jason Harvey, Adam Duplisea, Rick Pelletier, Ben Walls – 56; Andy Fitzpatrick, Tony Reynolds, Bill O’Rourke, Jim Wilson 60; Alan Anderson, Barry Hobert, Derek Loupin, Rick Sinclair 60. Net: Wyatt Foster, Randy Gifford, Matt Cummings, Andrew Ferrier 51; Jason Largay, Tim Tardie, Guy Perron, Mike Boucouvalas 52; Tyler Muzzy, Brandon McCarthy, Kyle Pulkinen, Terrie Townsend 52. Pins: No. 3 Barry Hobert 9-11, No. 6 Andy Fitzpatrick 5-0, No. 11 Barry Hobert 11-1; No. 16 Mark Pierce 4-1; Straight Drive: Josh Ferguson

Legion baseball

Senior Legion

Zone 1

Saturday, June 23

Motor City vs. Hampden (2) at Hampden Academy, 11 a.m.

Post 51/16 vs. Acadians (2) at Blue Hill, 11 a.m.

Monday, June 25

Post 51/16 vs. Coffee News Bangor at Mansfield, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 26

Hampden vs. Acadians at Blue Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Motor City vs. Coffee News Bangor at Mansfield, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 28

Coffee News Bangor vs. Acadians (2) at Blue Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Post 51/16 vs. Hampden at Hampden Academy, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 30

Hampden vs. Coffee News Bangor (2) at Mansfield, 11 a.m.

Motor City vs. Post 51/16 (2) at Colby, Waterville, 11 a.m.