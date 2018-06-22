Announcing an improved e-edition

BDN | BDN BDN | BDN

By Joellen Easton • June 22, 2018 12:49 pm

After hearing from many readers who read the BDN e-edition each day, and reviewing our features and quality, we are pleased to announce the arrival of a new reading experience, starting Tuesday, June 26.

The new service has a number of features that will improve usability and reliability. There’s even a “how-to tutorial” when you open the new e-edition for the first time.

Key features

BDN | BDN BDN | BDN

— An easier to use reading experience, with the option for full screen reading on all devices and rapid navigation to sections across a horizontal navigation bar

— Easy to open articles, with the ability to share, print, listen and change font size

— Sharper, crisper photos and text

— Multiple viewing options from which to choose, ideal for mobile devices

— An offline reading option so you can enjoy the newspaper when not online

— A more extensive archive of back issues

Where to find it

Joellen Easton | BDN Joellen Easton | BDN

The new e-edition will be available at the same web address as before, e-edition.bangordailynews.com, and can be found in the BDN left-hand menu on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices.

For the next few weeks, the new e-edition will be free to access. In mid-July, we will begin asking that readers be signed in to their print or digital subscription to read it.

If you read the Bangor Daily News on the Tecnavia app, you will need to find the e-edition at e-edition.bangordailynews.com instead after this week. Please bookmark the link!

Please contact customerservice@bangordailynews.com with any questions. We’re happy to help.