Maine U.S. Senate candidate handcuffed outside Texas child detention center

Facebook Screenshot | BDN Facebook Screenshot | BDN

By Christopher Cousins , BDN Staff • June 22, 2018 10:02 am

Zak Ringelstein, a Maine Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, was arrested Friday morning near an immigration and customs detention center in McAllen, Texas, after blocking an entrance to the facility with a truck and refusing a police request to leave.

Ringelstein, a Yarmouth educator vying to unseat independent incumbent U.S. Sen. Angus King, traveled to Texas and attempted to access the facility for a tour and to deliver a truckload of toys, bedding and water to children he says are being held inside the facility after being detained for illegally crossing the U.S. border with their parents.

Attempting to deliver supplies to children at Trump’s interment camp in McAllen Texas. Posted by Zak Ringelstein on Friday, June 22, 2018

The McAllen border facility is the same one first lady Melania Trump visited on Thursday amid an uproar over President Donald Trump’s recently enforced policy of separating parents and children who cross the border illegally. He signed an executive order this week ending new family separations, but it didn’t change his administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy on immigration.

Ringelstein’s protest and arrest were broadcast live on his campaign’s Facebook page Friday morning. After lengthy conversations with officials from the facility, Ringelstein and another man who joined him were handcuffed and taken away.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Ringelstein has been charged during a protest. In May, he and a number of other people were arrested at the Blaine House in Augusta for protesting and refusing to disperse. They were charged with trespassing and refusing to leave.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

For a roundup of Maine political news, click here for the Daily Brief. Click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.