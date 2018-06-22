Map collection worth an estimated $100M donated to Maine university

Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • June 22, 2018 10:00 am

Updated: June 22, 2018 11:28 am

A collection of rare and historic maps said to be worth $100 million is being donated to the University of Southern Maine, representing what school officials are describing as the most valuable gift ever made to the University of Maine System.

The gifted map collection of Dr. Harold and the late Peggy Osher includes a 1475 map of the Holy Land, generally regarded as the first modern printed map, and a 1755 John Mitchell map of the British colonies in America, described as “the most important map in American history,” according to a USM announcement.

The treasure trove of maps, which the university said will be combined with a “significant new endowment,” adds to maps previously donated by the couple to the school over the years since 1989. In 1994, USM opened the Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education, and moved it into a new, expanded space on the school’s Portland campus in 2009.

“The University of Southern Maine and the Osher family have enjoyed a longstanding, deep partnership in stewarding the growth and sustenance of this important and invaluable collection. Today, we are taking that partnership to a new level,” USM President Glenn Cummings said in a statement. “Their gift will not only tremendously benefit our university, our communities, and scholars worldwide, but also serve as a lasting legacy of their extraordinary philanthropy and devotion to the people of Portland and the state of Maine.”

Said Osher, a cardiologist, in a statement: “I started collecting maps because I love them. These images involve all areas of human activity, not just geography, politics or religion. Maps are ideal teaching tools and primary sources of information, often from ancient times. You can often learn more from studying maps than by reading entire books.”

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Portland.