Maine man suspected of armed robbery spree faces new federal charge

Courtesy of the Westbrook Police Courtesy of the Westbrook Police

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • June 22, 2018 1:04 pm

Updated: June 22, 2018 1:37 pm

A Westbrook man linked to an armed robbery spree in March and April that stretched from Cumberland to Old Orchard Beach has been charged in U.S. District Court in Portland with interference with commerce by robbery in connection with the April 6 armed robbery of the Gulf Mart gas station on Bridgton Road in Westbrook.

Travis Jonathon Card, 38, was arrested April 13 and charged in state court with one county of Class A robbery. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail unable to post $25,000 cash bail.

The affidavit filed in federal court links Card to at 10 other robberies of gas stations, convenience stores and restaurants between March 22 and April 6.

His first appearance in federal court has not yet been set.

If convicted of the federal crime, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He also could be ordered to pay restitution.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI, in conjunction with the Portland, Westbrook, Falmouth, Cumberland, South Portland and Old Orchard Beach police departments.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Portland.