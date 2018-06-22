Grocery chain apologizes to black man banned from Maine store

Bridget Brown | BDN Bridget Brown | BDN

The Associated Press • June 22, 2018 10:18 am

Updated: June 22, 2018 10:39 am

A grocery chain has apologized to a black man who was told not to return to a store in Maine after he questioned whether he and his wife were being treated unfairly because of race.

Rory Ferreira tells the Portland Press Herald that he asked to speak to a manager at a Shaw’s store in Saco after a clerk told him that he and his wife needed to present ID to buy alcohol.

He told the manager he wanted to ensure he was treated the same as everyone else. He says the manager then refused to finish selling him the groceries and had police give him a no-trespass order.

Ferreira says he met with company executives, who apologized. The company says it is investigating the encounter.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.