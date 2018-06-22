Woman, 24, shot on Southport Island

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office | BDN Lincoln County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • June 22, 2018 11:48 am

Deputies arrested a 34-year-old Thomaston man Thursday night after investigators say he shot a 24-year-old woman and injured a 38-year-old man on Southport Island.

Allan F. Wigglesworth was charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault, Class B felony aggravated assault, Class C felony aggravated criminal trespass, according to Lt. Brendan Kane of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to a Church Street residence at 10:48 p.m. in response to a report of a shooting and found the female victim, whose residence is not yet known by police, with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to her right arm. She was taken by ambulance and Lifeflight of Maine helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The male victim, a Southport Island resident, was allegedly wounded during an altercation with Wigglesworth. He was taken by ambulance to Lincoln Health Miles Campus and treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening

Investigators allegedly recovered a 0.22 caliber rifle at the scene.

Police say the three knew each other and believe this was an isolated incident of domestic violence.

An investigation continues and additional charges are possible.

Wigglesworth is being held without bail at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset pending an initial appearance Monday.

